June 15, 2022 - Chatham County and Savannah Police Department Officers will take part in a “Blue vs. Blue” charity basketball game on Saturday, June 18, 2022, to benefit Safe Shelter. The game will be held at Bible Baptist Church, located at 4700 Skidaway Road at 2 p.m. Members of the Chatham County Police Department and Savannah Police Department will take on Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity brothers for the event.
The public is invited, and admission is free with a donation of a paper goods, baby wipes, diapers or cleaning supplies. All supplies will be donated to Safe Shelter. The event is organized by members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.’s Tau Beta Sigma Chapter.
