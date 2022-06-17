June 17, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc’s Tau Beta Sigma Chapter are collecting teddy bears to comfort children in crisis.
The teddy bears will be carried in Chatham County Police Department officers’ patrol cars, where they can quickly be given to children who need comforting at accident scenes, after a domestic violence situation, or any other frightening incident.
Donations of new and gently used bears are being collected until July 9. Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:
- Chatham County Police Department Headquarters - 295 Police Memorial Drive
- Chatham County Police Department Whitfield Precinct - 9306 Whitefield Avenue
- Chatham County Police Department Islands Precinct - 54 Johnny Mercer Boulevard
- Bible Baptist Church - 4700 Skidaway Road
- Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship - 425 W. Montgomery Crossroads
Operation Teddy Bear is organized by members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.’s Tau Beta Sigma Chapter, which has a partnership with the Chatham County Police Department to help foster stronger connections between law enforcement and the community. Several Chatham County Police Department officers are also members of Phi Beta Sigma.
