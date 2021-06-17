June 17, 2021 - On June 17, 2021, just before 3 p.m., a Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) patrol officer was dispatched to the area of Highway 204 and I-95 for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon making contact with the subject, the CCCPD officer determined that the suspect was wanted on warrants out of Virginia.
As the CCPD officer continued his contact with the suspect, a scuffle ensued, and the suspect pulled a gun on the CCPD officer. The suspect then jumped into the officer’s patrol vehicle, and sped away from the scene in the patrol vehicle. The CCPD officer did not fire his weapon, and did not suffer any injuries as a result of the incident.
The Chatham County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol pursued the suspect. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Victory Drive and Bee Road in Savannah, where there was an officer-involved shooting between the Georgia State Patrol and the suspect.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. CCPD will not be releasing any further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.