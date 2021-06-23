June 23, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is issuing an alert to local businesses after a man claimed to be working with police to raise money.
This afternoon the Chatham County Police Department was contacted by a local business who said they were approached today by someone who claimed he was working with CCPD. The man, who was in civilian clothes, came into the business and said he was selling magazine ads to help raise money for drug prevention programs.
The Chatham County Police Department is not going door-to-door, or calling anyone, regarding any advertising purchases for a police publication. On the occasions when CCPD does reach out to the community for support of an event or program, our officers are dressed in uniform, driving a marked vehicle, and provide a business card.
If you have been approached by a civilian claiming to work with CCPD who is trying to sell you something or asking for a donation, please call CCPD’s non-emergency number at 912-652-6500 to speak with an officer.
