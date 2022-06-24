June 24, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, was recently ranked in Chambers USA 2022. Chambers USA is compiled through a research-based review that evaluates the multiple practice areas of hundreds of law firms through investigative research and interviews with attorneys and their clients.
HunterMaclean received rankings in Labor and Employmentand Litigation: General Commercial. Attorneys highlighted for their work include Shawn Kachmar and Sarah Lamar. HunterMaclean is the only law firm in Savannah with practice areas and attorneys ranked by Chambers USA.
“Our continuous inclusion in this prestigious publication is an honor to the firm,” said HunterMaclean Managing Partner Brad Harmon. “This recognition further reiterates our attorneys’ commitment to their practice areas, our clients, and our community.”
Considered the most trusted law resource guide worldwide, Chambers is the result of thousands of in-depth interviews by the largest research team of its kind that is trusted across the globe to objectively rank the world’s best lawyers and law firms.
