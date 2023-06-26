June 26, 2023 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, was recently ranked in the Chambers USA 2023. Chambers USA is the world’s leading legal data and analytics provider, and their rankings include the most prestigious U.S. law firms.
HunterMaclean received rankings in Labor and Employment and Litigation: General Commercial. Attorneys highlighted for their work include Shawn Kachmar and Sarah Lamar. HunterMaclean is the only law firm in Savannah with practice areas and attorneys ranked by Chambers USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.