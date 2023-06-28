June 28, 2023 - The Savannah Police Department has announced the re-establishment of the SPD Explorer Post. An informational meeting for anyone interested will be held Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at the SPD Professional Development Center located at 3401 Edwin St.
Law Enforcement Exploring is one component of SPD’s commitment to fostering community engagement and partnership. The Explorer Post provides an opportunity to form positive relationships with those age 14 to 20 who may have an interest in learning about law enforcement or the criminal justice system. In addition to learning about law enforcement, explorers will learn about leadership, life skills, character, and the importance of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.