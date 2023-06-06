June 6, 2023 - SPD’s Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) doubled in size this year allowing it to continue to succeed at offering more availability to assist anyone experiencing a mental crisis or a substance abuse issue.

BHU started in 2020 with two non-uniformed SPD officers. A licensed clinician rides with the unit, and a doctor also joins several days a week. Even after the initial call for service ends, BHU continues to follow up with the individuals and their families to make sure they continue to get the help they need to make a positive change.

