May 24, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Justin G. Guthrie as an associate in the firm’s admiralty and maritime practice group.
Justin has experience litigating marine insurance coverage and defense matters across the United States, representing both insurers and insureds. He advises individuals and businesses in connection with maritime personal injury and property damage, vessel finance, logistics, and commercial fishing and aquaculture related disputes. Justin also assists clients in the navigation of certain regulatory concerns involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Vessel Documentation Center, the Federal Maritime Commission, and Customs and Border Protection.
Justin graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Foreign Affairs & International Relations and received his J.D. and Certificate of Specialization in Maritime Law from Tulane University. During law school, he was a notes and comments editor on the Tulane Maritime Law Journal, and he clerked for both the U.S. Department of Justice – Aviation & Admiralty litigation division and the Federal Maritime Commission in Washington, D.C.
Justin is an active member of several professional organizations including the Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section and the Admiralty and Maritime Law Committee for the American Bar Association. He is a member of the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys, the Defense Research Institute, the Maritime Law Association, and the Southeastern Admiralty Law Institute. Justin also serves as an alumni mentor for the Tulane Maritime Law Journal.
Prior to law school, Justin was a collegiate sailor, a sailing instructor, and an oyster farmer for one of the largest oyster companies on the Chesapeake Bay.
