March 23, 2023 - Attorneys Information Exchange Group (AIEG), a national organization dedicated to sharing information and ideas among member attorneys, recently presented Korinne R. Morris, ACP, an Advanced Certified Paralegal in Product Liability and eDiscovery at Harris Lowry Manton LLP’s Savannah, Ga. office, with the 2023 Sharon T. Russell Paralegal of the Year Award. The award was announced at AIEG’s 2023 Paralegal Seminar on March 3 in San Diego, Calif.
The AIEG Paralegal of the Year Award embodies the spirit of paralegal Sharon T. Russell, including a willingness to share, teach and support members in representing individuals who have been harmed through no fault of their own. Selection criteria include leadership, mentoring, teaching and sharing best practices.
“We are honored to be able to present Korinne with the Sharon T. Russell Paralegal of the Year for her unwavering willingness to teach and lead within our organization,” said AIEG Paralegal Chairperson Tamara Brininger. “Helping clients and colleagues every day comes naturally for Korinne. She is dedicated to her profession and has a thirst for knowledge that makes her an excellent mentor to so many other paralegals across the country.”
Morris has worked in the legal field for nearly 25 years and also spent more than a decade in transactional real estate prior to entering the civil litigation arena. She joined Harris Lowry Manton LLP in 2009 and works on a variety of personal injury cases including product liability, medical malpractice and other complex litigation.
“Korinne is a stellar professional with an unwavering commitment to the paralegal field, the law and our clients,” said Steve Lowry, a partner with Harris Lowry Manton LLP, an award-winning trial law firm with offices in Savannah and Atlanta. “Her mastery of the paralegal field and her commitment to continuing education and to sharing her knowledge with other paralegals across the country is truly exceptional.”
Morris currently serves on the Continuing Education Council at NALA | The Paralegal Association and is President of the Southeastern Association of Legal Assistants, a NALA Affiliate (SEALA). She is a Charter Member of the Paralegal Board at Attorneys Information Exchange Group and an Advisory Committee Member for the Paralegal Studies Program at Savannah Technical College.
She also founded and leads NALA’s task force on Advanced Paralegal Certification in Personal Injury, which is comprised of current and former AIEG members, and is a former NALA Ethics Chair, past Professional Development Committee Member and member of NALA’s Paralegal Educator and School Relations task force.
In addition, Morris contributes a regular column in the APEX award-winning paralegal magazine Facts & Findings and is a recurring contributor to AIEG’s ParalegalVoice and the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association (GTLA)’s Verdict magazine.
In 2017, Morris became the first paralegal in the state of Georgia to earn an advanced certification in product liability. In 2020, she founded a Certified Paralegal Program at Harris Lowry Manton LLP to encourage her co-workers to grow their knowledge base and advance themselves professionally.
Through her volunteer work, she actively promotes paralegal certification and encourages other firms to adopt similar programs. In support of this effort, Morris created and led an East Coast remote study group open to all interested in becoming a Certified Paralegal. For more than a year and a half, she volunteered her time and knowledge hosting weekly study and providing educational materials to participants across the country at no cost.
In addition to her active membership in AIEG, GTLA, NALA and SEALA, Morris is also a member of the American Bar Association, American Association for Justice, Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists and Women in eDiscovery.
