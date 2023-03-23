March 23, 2023 - Attorneys Information Exchange Group (AIEG), a national organization dedicated to sharing information and ideas among member attorneys, recently presented Korinne R. Morris, ACP, an Advanced Certified Paralegal in Product Liability and eDiscovery at Harris Lowry Manton LLP’s Savannah, Ga. office, with the 2023 Sharon T. Russell Paralegal of the Year Award. The award was announced at AIEG’s 2023 Paralegal Seminar on March 3 in San Diego, Calif.

The AIEG Paralegal of the Year Award embodies the spirit of paralegal Sharon T. Russell, including a willingness to share, teach and support members in representing individuals who have been harmed through no fault of their own. Selection criteria include leadership, mentoring, teaching and sharing best practices. 

