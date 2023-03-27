March 27, 2023 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added L. Kittredge Johnson as an associate in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group.
Johnson has experience representing private companies and financial sponsors on both buy-side and sell-side in private and public, domestic, and cross-border transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, SPAC transactions, take-private transactions, carve-outs, and corporate reorganizations.
She received a Bachelor of Arts in History of Art from Vanderbilt University in 2017 and her J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law in 2021. During law school, she served as the symposium editor of the Washington and Lee Law Review and as co-president of the Women Law Students’ Organization.
Johnson completed an internship with the Honorable Barry R. Ostrager in the Commercial Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York during the summer of 2019 and an externship with the Honorable Elizabeth K. Dillon in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia during 2020.
Prior to joining HunterMaclean in Savannah, Johnson practiced law in New York.
