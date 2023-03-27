March 27, 2023 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added L. Kittredge Johnson as an associate in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group.

Johnson has experience representing private companies and financial sponsors on both buy-side and sell-side in private and public, domestic, and cross-border transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, SPAC transactions, take-private transactions, carve-outs, and corporate reorganizations. 

