January 4, 2022 - Following a robust national search and comprehensive evaluation process, City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Lenny Gunther as Savannah’s Police Chief. Chief Gunther had served as interim Police Chief since July 29, 2022. The comprehensive process of selecting a new chief included a public survey, focus groups, a practical knowledge evaluation and extensive panel interviews.
“We conducted a national search and considered a group of impressive police executives who all brought unique qualifications to the table, but one candidate stood out as the right chief at the right time for Savannah. Chief Gunther is a proven leader who is committed to installing proven policing strategies, technology, and practices to SPD,” said City Manager Melder. “Chief Gunther has already made meaningful adjustments at the Savannah Police Department that have increased morale, improved recruitment and retention, and most importantly advanced our ability to fight and prevent crime. Chief Gunther has also earned the trust of our community, which is critical to the success of any police chief. He embodies what it means to be a servant leader and brings a commonsense approach that couples well with his visionary embrace of the latest in technology and alternative intervention measures. I am proud to name him Savannah’s permanent Police Chief.”
