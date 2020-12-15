December 15, 2020 - Bouhan Falligant has announced the hiring of Logan Lineberry as an associate attorney for the firm.
Lineberry is a recent graduate with honors from Emory University School of Law and earned his Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in political science with a concentration in legal studies from Virginia Tech. He is working in the firm’s litigation group, focusing his practice in the areas of corporate defense, transportation and logistics, education law, medical malpractice and product liability.
Bouhan Falligant is a full-service Georgia law firm with experienced attorneys who can handle a broad range of complex legal issues for businesses, governmental entities, organizations, professionals, and individuals, both regionally and nationally. For more information visit bouhan.com.
