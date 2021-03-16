March 16, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) will host a virtual meeting for east Chatham County residents and business owners on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting is an opportunity for people to hear from Chatham County Police Department Chief Jeff Hadley, CCPD Command Staff, and the East Chatham County Neighborhood Liaison Officer. After a brief presentation, the meeting will focus on a discussion/question and answer session, where residents can voice concerns and hear how the police department is working to address them.
To participate in the meeting, join with the following Zoom link:
Passcode: 091288
The meeting can also be viewed here:
Comcast Channel 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.