Eichholz Community Partnership Program

March 23, 2023 - The Eichholz Law Firm, a Savannah-based personal injury law firm, is now accepting applications for its community partnership program. Nonprofits serving Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham and Effingham Counties are encouraged to apply.

“We know the value our local nonprofits bring, and the heart of our business is dedicated to building a strong community,” said David Eichholz, owner of The Eichholz Law Firm. “This program will open more doors for us to build fruitful partnerships and allow us to support even more causes that will help our community thrive.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.