March 25, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Elections voted at their last meeting to combine the following precincts and polling locations.
3-01 Old Courthouse and 8-01 Civic Center are now 8-01 Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, located at 460 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Savannah GA 31401.
1-09 Immanuel Baptist Church and 5-01 Bartlett Middle School are now 1-09 Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 7375 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406.
4-14 Skidaway Island Methodist Church and 4-15 Skidaway Island State Park are now 4-14 Skidaway Island Methodist Church, located at 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411.
In each case, staff from elections and voter registration studied the precincts and locations. Combining these precincts will provide voters better access to a polling location with a larger voting space and parking area, and decrease the amount of money spent on poll set-up.
The changes will also allow well-trained poll workers to be dispersed to other poll locations in need.
