March 28, 2023 - Three Chatham County Police Department officers were honored by the Exchange Club of Savannah this week.
The Exchange Club of Savannah presented Chatham County Police Department Corporal Sean Bailey with its Officer of the Year Award. Chatham County Police Department Corporal Chelsea Drane was presented with the Exchange Club’s Detective of the Year Award, and Chatham County Police Sergeant Christina Windsor was named Supervisor of the Year
