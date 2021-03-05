March 5, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department is increasing its outreach efforts towards the local Hispanic community.
On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Chatham County Police Department leaders and Hispanic community leaders held the first of what will be several of meetings to discuss concerns and how law enforcement can best serve the Hispanic population.
“We don’t want anyone to feel that they are part of a population that is underserved by the Chatham County Police Department,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “The foundation of our department is community policing, and that means each and every community within our jurisdiction deserves our time and attention.”
Attendees at the first meeting included Hadley, members of Chatham County Police Department command staff and officers, along with representatives from the Savanah Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, members of the Savannah Hispanic faith-based community, and representatives from several Savannah Hispanic community organizations. Several Chatham County Commissioners were also in attendance.
“The purpose of this first meeting was to get to know each other, and for us to make it clear to Hispanic community leaders that we are here to protect and serve. We want their feedback on the job we’re doing, and how we can continue to work together for a safer community.”
The department plans to have more of these informal discussions as a way to strengthen working relationships, and to make sure the department is aware of the concerns and needs of the county’s Hispanic population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.