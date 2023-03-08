chatham-county-mobile-app-landing-page-screenshot.png

March 8, 2023 - The Chatham County Police Department is launching its own app, which is designed to make it even easier for the community to connect with the department.

“This app is one more way for us to meet the people we serve where they are,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “We know many people prefer to access information from their mobile devices, and our app is designed just for that purpose.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.