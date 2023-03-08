March 8, 2023 - The Chatham County Police Department is launching its own app, which is designed to make it even easier for the community to connect with the department.
“This app is one more way for us to meet the people we serve where they are,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “We know many people prefer to access information from their mobile devices, and our app is designed just for that purpose.”
One important function of the app is that it will enable users who allow push notifications to be alerted quickly in emergency situations. Information about road closures due to crashes, missing persons, and shelter-in-place orders will all be sent via the app. While this information will continue to be posted to the department’s social media and sent directly to news media, the app’s notifications will ensure that users are alerted to developments as they happen.
The app can also be used to request extra patrols, file a records request, view crime statistics, connect on social media, view job listings, and much more.
