February 25, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Elections recently elected Marianne Heimes to serve as Vice Chair of the Board. Heimes was chosen to succeed Malinda Hodge in a vote at the Feb. 14, 2022 board meeting. She has been a member of the Board since her election in 2014.
“We would like to thank Ms. Heimes for her many years of service to the people of Chatham County as a member of the Board of Elections”, stated Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney. “We look forward to her thoughtful leadership as Vice Chair of the Board.”
