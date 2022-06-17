June 17, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Matthew J. Repella as an associate in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group.
Matthew’s practice focuses on all aspects of general corporate representation, including the formation and organization of business entities, capitalization of such entities through debt or equity offerings, securities issues, commercial transactions, commercial loans, mergers, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings and other reorganizations, shareholder rights issues, and contract drafting and negotiation.
Matthew received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Leadership Studies from the University of Richmond. He spent ten years in the Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley in New York and Chicago prior to returning to Savannah. Following his return, he held leadership positions at TMX Finance, the parent company of TitleMax, and THA Group, a home health care provider in Georgia and South Carolina. While working at THA Group, he earned his M.B.A. from Georgia Southern University. He later attended Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School on a John E. Ryan merit scholarship while serving as the chief operating officer of a local law firm. In 2021, he received his J.D., summa cum laude, and was recognized with the Outstanding Graduate Award.
Matthew is a native of Savannah and enjoys playing golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his wife, Amy, and their three children out on the water exploring the low country.
