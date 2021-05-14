May 14, 2021 - Two Chatham County Police officers have been placed on administrative leave, per departmental protocol, after an officer-involved shooting the evening of May 13, 2021.
The two officers were called to Tara Court off of Ferguson Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun who reportedly had pointed it at another person in the neighborhood. The officers arrived, encountered the individual, and subsequently fired their weapons and injured the individual. He was transported to Memorial Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is in its early stages and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, per Chatham County Police Department policy. Any further inquiries regarding this case should be made to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
