May 15, 2023 - At least 20 defendants have been sentenced to federal prison or await further proceedings after pleading guilty to federal charges including illegal possession of firearms, according to the U.S. Justice Dept Southern District at Savannah.

The cases were investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

