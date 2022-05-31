May 31, 2022 - The Big Savannah Toy Drive, a donation campaign in support of Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center, was recently awarded a 2022 Communicator Award of Excellence in the Integrated Campaign category.
In its 28th year, the Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. The annual competition honors the best digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile and print work the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest and most coveted awards of its kind in the world. Winners who received the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include Forbes, The Walt Disney Company Europe & Africa, Mattel, State Farm, Philips, T-Mobile, Yes& Agency, Pepsico, Groove Jones and many more. The full winners list is available at communicatorawards.com.
The Big Savannah Toy Drive collected toys for the children served by Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) this past holiday season, and concluded with a finale event on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Presented by The Eichholz Law Firm, the toy drive encouraged members of the public to give in one of two ways: first, donors could sign up to fulfill a child’s wish list, or second, donors could choose from a list of CCAC’s suggested gifts at bigsavannahtoydrive.com.
During the toy drive, donors dropped off new, unwrapped gifts at The Eichholz Law Firm, Erica Davis Lowcountry, ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear, The Hipster Hound, Hustle & Blow Dry Bar and Royal Treatment Barber Parlor. Various local businesses also donated their services to support the campaign, including Alienworx Productions, which captured the finale event in a moving video; Old Savannah Tours, which provided a trolley to pick up all of the gifts donated during the toy drive at the drop-off locations throughout Savannah and TradeBark, which designed the toy drive logo and website.
Plans are underway for the Big Savannah Toy Drive to return in 2022. Details will be announced later this year.
