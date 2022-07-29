July 29, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added A. Michael Barnes as an associate in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group.
MICHAEL BARNES joins HunterMaclean
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- July 21 - ROOKER breaks ground on 797-acre industrial park near Port of Savannah
- July 26 - Freightmaster, USA announces acquisition of Savannah Logistics Group
- July 25 - J. Strom Thurmond Project Master Plan update finalized
- July 25 - Georgia Audubon Receives Grant for Expanded Habitat Restoration Work on Jekyll Island
- DAN BAKER joins Queensborough as Wealth Planner
- July 26 - 350-Mile Bike Ride Raises Funds and Commemorates the 60th Anniversary of Paul Anderson Youth Home
- WHITNEY NASH, Ph.D. to serve as Dean of Georgia Southern University’s Waters College of Health Professions
- July 28 - Georgia Tech Supply Chain And Logistics Institute expands its LEAP PROGRAM with the Georgia Department Of Juvenile Justice
- July 28 - Coastal Care Partners Concierge Pediatric Clinic celebrates grand opening with a ribbon cutting
- July 27 - Chatham County Police Department to begin issuing parking citations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.