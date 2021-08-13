August 13, 2021 - Nicholas McKenney recently joined Boyd & Jenerette's Savannah office as an attorney.
Nicholas (Nick) McKenney is a Senior Associate Attorney in the Boyd & Jenerette’s Savannah office. He focuses his practice in the areas of insurance defense, general liability, and personal injury litigation including automobile, bad faith, trucking, and premises liability. McKenney has obtained favorable results for clients in both bench and jury trials.
McKenney can handle all phases of litigation in state, federal and appellate courts, and when possible, resolves cases pre-trial in a cost-effective manner through negotiation, mediation, and other forms of alternative dispute resolution.
McKenney began his career as an Assistant District Attorney representing the State of Georgia in criminal proceedings. He also spent several years as in-house counsel to an automobile insurer where he handled bodily injury, and property damage cases.
Prior to practicing law McKenney served in the United States Military. He was recently appointed to a Commission on Veteran’s Affairs for a two-year term.
Visit boydjen.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.