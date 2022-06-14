June 14, 2022 - Chatham County Police Department Captain Nicholas Ojanovac has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Ojanovac was part of the 282nd class that was honored with graduation ceremonies at FBI Headquarters on June 9, 2022.
Known as the “West Point of Law Enforcement”, the academy is a professional development course for officers who hold the rank of lieutenant or higher, and are nominated by the head of their law enforcement agency. Nominees must then be selected for admission by the FBI.
The ten-week course consists of instruction in areas that include intelligence theory, terrorism, forensics, law, behavioral science and law enforcement management. A rigorous 6.1 mile physical challenge course is also part of the program. Participants run the U.S. Marine-designed course through wooded trails and must climb walls, crawl under barbed wire in muddy water, and scale rock faces with ropes to complete the challenge.
Ojanovac is part of the original command staff chosen when the Chatham County Police Department re-formed in 2018. He is Captain of the department’s east Chatham precincts, where he is in command of patrol operations and the Chatham County Marine Patrol.
