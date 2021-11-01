November 1, 2021 - The Savannah Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving warrants through Recorder’s Court that is circulating in the city.
The Financial Crimes Unit has become aware of reports that Savannahians are receiving calls from “law enforcement representative,” who is referring to himself as John Landrum. He claims that the person he has called has a warrant through Recorder’s Court and will be arrested if that person doesn’t pay immediately. Payment, he said, is accepted through gift card or money pack cards.
If you receive a similar call, hang up immediately and call law enforcement or the court’s directly if you are concerned about the validity. Neither the courts nor police will ever ask for payment via gift cards or money pack cards in exchange for staying out of jail. Law enforcement will also never ask for payment over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.