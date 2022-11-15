November 15, 2022 - Chatham County Police Department provided a statement yesterday on the ongoing search for Quinton Simon.
"The photos and videos we’ve shared over the last four weeks show you what a massive – yet, painstaking – effort this has been for every single person involved. We have asked the teams on this search to endure the physical, mental and emotional burden of reporting to this landfill day after day – knowing that the chances of finding Quinton’s remains are low. And, we are proud of every member of the Chatham County Police Department, FBI, GBI, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources who has performed this duty with unmatched professionalism.
