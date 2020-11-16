November 16, 2020 - Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley, P.C. (BBGA), a law firm headquartered in Athens with offices also in Atlanta and Lake Oconee, recently ranked Tier 1 in the Greater Atlanta region for “Best Law Firm,” a title by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® reserved for law firms in the U.S. that possess professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. BBGA ranked first in three plaintiffs’ categories: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions, Medical Malpractice, and Personal Injury Litigation.
Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and regional-based scale. Firms that received a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.
To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©, which recognizes 5% of lawyers practicing in the United States. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Six BBGA attorneys were recognized in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers® in America. In addition to the six attorneys, BBGA was also designated as “Top-Listed.” The “Top-Listed” designation is given to the firm that has the most recognized lawyers in a specific location and practice area. This award is based exclusively on the number of recognized lawyers in the region.
The 2021 rankings are based on the highest lawyer and firm participation on record, incorporating 8.3 million evaluations of more than 110,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms.
“Our firm prides itself on having a national practice of excellence,” Senior Firm Shareholder Henry Garrard said. “For nearly 40 years, members of the firm have litigated on behalf of clients aggressively and ethically. We are proud of this honor.”
BBGA has been assisting clients with a wide range of complex legal matter in Georgia and across the U.S. for nearly 40 years. The attorneys at the firm rely on an extensive set of resources, high level of skill, and decades of experience to help clients navigate the legal process. Areas of specialized practices at the firm include defective products, dangerous drugs, medical malpractice, business law, real estate law, personal injury, and nursing home abuse. Since the firm’s founding in 1984, BBGA has remained one of the largest law firms in the Athens region.
