November 19, 2020 - The Tate Law Group is inviting families in need to come drive thru the inaugural Great Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and receive a free whole frozen turkey and fresh produce.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, beginning at 12 p.m., Tate Law Group will distribute 200 frozen whole turkeys to the first 200 families who drive thru the Great Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Memorial Stadium, 101 John J. Scott Drive.
In addition to the turkey giveaway, Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s Savannah/Chatham H.O.P.E. Project will be providing fresh produce to all recipients. This as a result of funding from the Center of Disease Control’s REACH (Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health) Grant, where they work to eliminate barriers and lack of access to healthy food options through culturally appropriate policies and programs.
"Tate Law Group knows the importance of family -- especially during these uncertain times," said Mark Tate. "The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many of us in our homes and something as simple as shopping for a healthy Thanksgiving dinner isn't possible right now. Many families can’t afford to purchase a turkey or fresh vegetables. This is a way for Tate Law Group to help bring Thanksgiving cheer and a healthy meal to 200 families who need it most."
