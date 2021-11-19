November 19, 2021 - The Tate Law Group, St. John Baptist Church (The Mighty Fortress) and Tate Global Media are inviting families in need to come drive thru this year’s Great Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and receive a free whole frozen turkey and a bag full of sides to prepare a Thanksgiving Feast.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 beginning at 12 p.m. frozen whole turkeys will be distributed to the first 600 families who drive thru the Great Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Memorial Stadium, located at 101 John J. Scott Drive.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, this is a drive-thru only event and will not allow walk ups.
“We need to come together as a community – now more than ever to help families in need," said Mark Tate of Tate Law Group. "We wanted to ensure families who need it most have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. We held our first event last year giving away 200 Turkeys. After a successful event, we knew we wanted to do even more. St. John Baptist Church, The Mighty Fortress has been providing Turkeys for those in need for years. After talking to Pastor George Lee, we decided to join as a team for a larger impact on helping those in need."
Pastor Lee of St. John Baptist Church added, “we are grateful during this season to partner with our friend, Mark Tate, Tate Law Group and Tate Global Media. As we now expand our scope and reach to serve those within our community, may the impact of giving this season influence our city as we “live to give” to a point where differences make no difference. May the prosperity of peace and hope transcend beyond the social boundaries that Thanksgiving will no longer be just a “holiday” but a “lifestyle” for everyone within our region.”
Both Lee and Tate say family is so important especially during these uncertain times. The COVID-19 pandemic kept many in their homes for long periods of time making something as simple as shopping for a healthy Thanksgiving meal not possible. Many families can’t afford to purchase a turkey or the sides to go along with it.
The giveaway will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 beginning at 12 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, located at 101 John J. Scott Drive.
