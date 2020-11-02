By Lou Phelps, SBJ
November 2, 2020 – It is with great sadness that the Savannah Business Journal must share information from friends in the legal community who report that Atty. James “Jay” Blackburn, Jr. passed away last night from a heart attack after a short illness. His father, Jimmy Blackburn, who served for 42 years as City Attorney for the City of Savannah, passed away in January. They were both deeply respected local attorneys.
Jay Blackburn, who was the lead attorney in the firm of Wiseman Blackburn, LLC. in Savannah, attended the Univ. of Georgia, graduating with a degree in political science, followed by earning his legal degree at the Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law. He also had an M.S. degree in City Planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
He was an active member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, and the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and had been a member of the Georgia State Bar since 1984.
Jay had a long history of civic involvement, including the Savannah Jaycees, the Board of Directors of the Westside YMCA, the Georgia Conservancy, the St. Patrick’s Day Committee, and the Chatham County Democratic Committee.
“He was the heart of the firm,” said his law partner Atty. Jonathan J. Hunt, this morning.
“Jay, like his father, was very dedicated to doing what was right,” said Atty. Tony Center, upon hearing the news this morning. “He was a kind, hardworking person. He had deep Democratic commitments and ideals. And, I’ll miss him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.