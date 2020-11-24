November 24, 2020 - U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, for the 11th consecutive year, collaboratively released the “Best Law Firms” rankings. Oliver Maner announced that 14 of the firm’s practice areas were included in the annual awards list and recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. 

Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. The following Oliver Maner practice areas were named in the 2021 “Best Law Firms” awards:

  • Bet-the-Company Litigation

  • Commercial Litigation

  • Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants

  • Mediation

  • Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

  • Municipal Law

  • Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

  • Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

  • Real Estate Law

  • Tax Law

  • Trusts & Estates Law

  • Family Law

  • Litigation - Real Estate

  • Corporate Law

The 2021 rankings are based on the highest lawyer and firm participation on record, incorporating 8.3 million evaluations of more than 110,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms.

“For the 2021 ‘Best Law Firms’ publication, the evaluation process has remained just as rigorous and discerning as it did when we first started 11 years ago.” says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. “This year we reviewed 15,587 law firms throughout the United States – across 75 national practice areas – and a total of 2,179 firms received a national law firm ranking. We are proud that the ‘Best Law Firms’ rankings continue to act as an indicator of excellence throughout the legal industry.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.