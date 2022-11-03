November 3, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, was recognized with thirteen first-tier rankings in the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms.” The complete list of rankings is published on the U.S. News website.
First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is recognized as one of the oldest and most esteemed peer review guides in the legal profession worldwide. Thousands of firms nationwide are considered through a detailed evaluation process before U.S. News and Best Lawyers make selections for a first-tier “Best Law Firms” ranking.
