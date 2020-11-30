November 30, 2020 - The Eichholz Law Firm recently donated 200 Thanksgiving meals to Blessings in a Book Bag, which were distributed to local families last week at the nonprofit’s 9th Annual Turkey Giveaway. The meals included a turkey, yams, green beans, collard greens, rice, macaroni and cheese, cornbread mix and cranberry sauce.
In addition to the food donation, employees of the firm also volunteered their time to help with the event. Team members packed bags with the nonperishable food items, and they volunteered to assist with meal distribution at the Blessing in a Book Bag giveaway event. Families drove through and some walked up to get their Thanksgiving turkey and side items. Chief Roy Minter of the Savannah Police Department stopped by to say thank you and helped pass out turkeys.
“Blessings in a Book Bag is excited to partner for the third year in a row with The Eichholz Law Firm, who is sponsoring 200 turkeys along with trimmings. This is truly the community and businesses coming together to make it happen for families this holiday season," said Weslyn Bowers, founder of Blessings in a Book Bag.
