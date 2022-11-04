November 4, 2022 - In preparation for their annual Thanksgiving Meal Basket Delivery, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office is accepting nonperishable food items now through Nov. 21 in the main lobby.
Donations can be dropped off in the donation box located in the CCSO main lobby at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr.
