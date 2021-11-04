November 4, 2021 - Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, which has an office in Savannah, is ranked in the 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The Savannah office includes attorneys specializing in Real Estate and Healthcare law, which are both ranked highly.
- Real Estate
- The firm’s team earned the top ranking – Tier 1 – nationally.
- It also ranked in Tier 2 for Savannah.
- Healthcare
- The Healthcare group earned a national Tier 3 ranking.
- It ranks in Tier 1 for Savannah.
Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.
Firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. The 2022 edition includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.
