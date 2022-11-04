WSWGS Attorneys.jpg

November 4, 2022 - Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe, LLP has been selected for the 2023 edition of “Best Law Firms” published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. 

The firm was selected as a Metropolitan Tier 1 firm for Savannah in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate and Real Estate Law. Additionally, the firm was selected as a Metropolitan Tier 2 firm for Savannah in the areas of Construction Law, Litigation – Construction, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants and Trusts & Estates Law. 

