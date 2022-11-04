November 4, 2022 - Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe, LLP has been selected for the 2023 edition of “Best Law Firms” published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.
The firm was selected as a Metropolitan Tier 1 firm for Savannah in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate and Real Estate Law. Additionally, the firm was selected as a Metropolitan Tier 2 firm for Savannah in the areas of Construction Law, Litigation – Construction, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants and Trusts & Estates Law.
In addition to providing exemplary legal services in Savannah for more than six decades, the firm has also established offices in Bluffton, S.C., and Richmond Hill, Ga., to serve those communities adhering to the same standard for excellence that made Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe the best law firm in Savannah.
Inclusion in “Best Law Firms” is intensely competitive, and the firms recognized are considered elite firms in their respective markets. Each firm selected for “Best Law Firms” is distinguished by a reputation for professional excellence as well as consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. The Tier 1 ranking is the highest honor a firm can receive and signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.
The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on the Law Firm Survey, the Law Firm Leaders Survey and peer review. ‘”Best Lawyers” is the oldest and most respected peer review publication in the legal profession, and a listing in “Best Lawyers” or “Best Law Firms” is widely regarded in the legal industry as a unique achievement.
