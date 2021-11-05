November 5, 2021 - The Savannah Police Department is gearing up for the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon and is advising the public of the traffic impacts to areas around the city Nov. 6-7.
The marathon, half-marathon and half-marathon relay races start at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at Bull and Bay Street and end at Forsyth Park. On Nov. 7, the 5K starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by the 1-mile race at 2 p.m. and the KIDS ROCK races at 2:30 p.m. All of the Nov. 7 races start and end at Daffin Park.
Parking signs and digital displays have already started going up near the affected areas, and residents along the route have received packets advising of the impact. Real time road closure information will also be available on the Waze navigation app or at http://savannahpd.org/live-traffic-map/.
Closures will begin as early as 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6. Closures through the different zones will continue throughout the race. As the last racer exits the zone and it is determined to be safe for reopening, officers will allow vehicular traffic to resume.
Vehicles parked in posted no parking zones will be towed. If your vehicle is towed, contact SPD Headquarters at (912) 651-6675 to receive information on the towing company.
Due to the numerous streets and various times of closures, those living, working and visiting Savannah during the days of the marathon are advised to consult the closure map to adjust their travels during the affected times.
A full list of the maps, affected areas and closure estimates is available at Savannah Race Weekend Info Center (runrocknroll.com)
Officers will be stationed throughout the marathon zones to ensure safety to the public and runners; however, officers are requesting that the public also assist with notifications of any criminal activity or incidents that may occur during the two-day period.
For the first time, SPD will utilize an online portal where the public can submit photos and videos from their smartphones that contain evidence of possible criminal activity. All submissions will be reviewed by an officer at the conclusion of the event. The portal is a great asset but is not a replacement for 911 as it will not be monitored around the clock. If anyone sees anything that is an immediate public safety concern, please call 911 or seek out an officer along the route immediately.
To submit a photo through the Evidence Submission Portal visit https://scmpdga.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/rocknrollmarathon2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.