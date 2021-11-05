November 5, 2021 - Oliver Maner LLP earned another honor as U.S. News & World Report’s Best Lawyers rating entity named the venerable firm to its 2022 list of “Best Law Firms.” This accolade is in addition to multiple attorneys at the firm earning individual awards earlier this year.
“It’s gratifying to be recognized like this by such a distinguished publication. I know how hard our people work, because I see what they do day in and day out to serve our clients. We are proud of this honor and will work even harder to justify it,” said Patrick T. O’Connor, a partner at Oliver Maner.
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. It is a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.
The firm achieved the highest Tier 1 ranking for 12 out of 15 categories:
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Mediation
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Municipal Law
- Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Real Estate Law
- Tax Law
- Trusts & Estates Law
- Workers' Compensation Law - Employers
Regarding individual honors, Oliver Maner boasts 11 attorneys on this year’s “Best Lawyers in America” list, including the following: William P. Franklin, Jr., David H. Dickey, I. Gregory Hodges, Robert W. Schivera, Patrick T. O’Connor, James P. Gerard, Patricia T. Paul, Timothy D. Roberts, Lee A. Summerford, Andrew M. Wilkes and William J. Hunter.
