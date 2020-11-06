November 6, 2020 - The Savannah office of law firm Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, headed by attorney Rusty Ross, earned significant rankings in the 2021 Edition of “Best Law Firms,” published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.
The rankings, released Nov. 5, place the firm’s Health Care practice in Tier 1 for Savannah. The Real Estate Practice is Tier 2 for the city.
The Savannah office also contributed to national rankings for those two key practice areas. The national rankings for the firm overall are:
- Real Estate Law (Tier 2)
- Health Care Law (Tier 3)
Overall, the firm also garnered 17 Metropolitan rankings in three markets: Atlanta, Savannah and Washington, D.C. Nine Metro rankings earned the top spot – Tier 1. MMM has been represented in the Best Law Firms ranking since its inception in 2010.
Best Law Firms’ rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation of formal submissions and includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review and examination of firm information. A complete list is available at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.