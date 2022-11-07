November 7, 2022 - Oliver Maner was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report. The Best Lawyers rating entity named the firm to its 2023 list of “Best Law Firms.” Earlier this year, 17 attorneys were named to the 2023 Best Lawyers list and three received “Ones to Watch” recognition.
Nov. 7 - Oliver Maner recognized on U.S. News’ “Best Law Firms” Rankings for 2023
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer-ranking service in the world. Available only in select markets, “Best Law Firm” winners are specific to practice areas. They are determined based on several factors, including feedback from lawyers recognized by Best Lawyers on individual lawyer and firm-wide work, the size and coverage of the firm in a specific practice area, historical analysis of the firm’s “Lawyer of the Year” awards in this area, and research surrounding the firm’s overall scope and areas of expertise.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Nov. 2 - Balfour Beatty begins construction on Marion Lake Apartment Community in Savannah
- Nov. 3 - Colonial Terminals Announces Acquisition of IMTT’s Savannah, Georgia Terminals
- OPINION: Savannahians to Vote on TSPLOST Funding for Tide to Town Urban Trail
- NORA FLEMING LEE selected as Coastal Heritage Society CEO
- Nov. 1 - Unincorporated Chatham County Property Owners Begin Receiving Fire Fee Bills
- Nov. 2 - Clearwave Fiber Continues Buildout of Fiber Internet in Savannah
- Nov. 1 - Bryan County successfully negotiates LOST agreement with Richmond Hill, Pembroke
- Nov. 1 - Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce to host 11th annual Oyster Roast, BBQ & Music Festival
- OPINION: National Women’s Small Business Month: part celebration, part wake-up call
- Oct. 18 - Savannah State University celebrates more than $2 million in philanthropic contributions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.