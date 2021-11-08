November 8, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant was recently recognized by the 2022 edition of U.S. News-Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” ® with prestigious first-tier rankings in seven practice areas: Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Elder Law, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law-Defendants, Real Estate Law. The final rankings are published on the U.S. News website.
Firms honored with a first-tier “Best Law Firms” ranking are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.
In addition, Bouhan Falligant was also recognized nationally for the firm’s work in Education Law, Insurance Law, Litigation-Real Estate, Trusts & Estates Law, Workers’ Compensation Law-Employers, and Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants.
