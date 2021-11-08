November 8, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, was recently recognized with fourteen first-tier rankings in the 2021 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms.” The complete list of rankings is published on the U.S. News website.
First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is recognized as one of the oldest and most esteemed peer review guides in the legal profession worldwide. Thousands of firms nationwide are considered through a detailed evaluation process before U.S. News and Best Lawyers make selections for a first-tier “Best Law Firms” ranking.
HunterMaclean received first-tier rankings in the following practice areas:
HunterMaclean also received rankings in Health Care Law, Tax Law, and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants. In addition to these rankings, thirty-one HunterMaclean attorneys were selected earlier this year for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022.
Best Lawyers is compiled based on extensive peer review evaluations from well-respected attorneys in similar practice areas, client and lawyer evaluations, and additional information included in the formal submission process. Reviews are based on several factors including expertise, integrity, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, and the rate of referrals.
