November 9, 2022 - The Savannah Police Department recently gathered to celebration the promotion and graduation of officers at a ceremony at Savannah State University.
Thirteen officers were officially inducted into the Savannah Police Department and were ceremoniously pinned with their official SPD badge by a loved one.
The new officers have successfully completed 11 weeks of state mandated training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and an additional four weeks of specialized training at SPD’s Patrol School. Today they took their oath of office. Their loved ones took turns on the stage pinning their SPD badges on their chest for the first time.
One officer was promoted to the rank of corporal. An additional officer was recognized as the first department lateral transfer, following the adoption of a Lateral Transfer Program in August. Several additional lateral transfers are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
