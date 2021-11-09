November 9, 2021 - Traffic will be rerouted on several downtown Savannah streets in preparation for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade, set to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. This year’s route differs significantly from past years due to the construction on Broughton Street.
Streets in the staffing area and along the route will be cleared as early as 6 a.m.
This year’s staging area is located on Abercorn Street and runs from Park Avenue to Gwinnett, in between Drayton and Lincoln. The parade begins at Gwinnett and Abercorn streets, travels north to Liberty Street, where it turns west to Montgomery Street, travels north to Oglethorpe where it turns eastbound to disband on Price Street. Please note that Liberty Street will be closed only westbound but traffic will not be able to travel east past Drayton Street. Additionally, Oglethorpe will be closed in both directions from Montgomery to E. Broad Street.
This event will impact downtown traffic flow, as well as residential and visitor parking. Parking within the staging area and along the parade route will be impacted starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Detailed road closure and parking information is available on savannahpd.org.
No parking zones will be marked prior to the parade. Vehicles remaining in no parking zones after the indicated times will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Normal traffic flow is expected to resume by 2 p.m. SPD asks drivers to plan routes accordingly and to exercise caution and patience during this event.
Details of the route and other important information can be found on the SPD website at: http://savannahpd.org/veteransdayparade/.
