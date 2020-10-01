October 1, 2020 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP hosted the 7th Annual First Responder Appreciation Event at Daffin Park in Savannah, Ga. on Sept. 25, with attorneys and paralegals serving more than 300 hot meals, free of charge, to first responders from across the area. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event was drive-through only.
“We started this event seven years ago as a way to express our gratitude to local first responders, who work hard every day to keep our community safe,” said Harris Lowry Manton LLP partner Steve Lowry. “This has been a tough year for a lot of people and especially for our first responders, so we wanted to make sure we still carry on this annual tradition in a safe, responsible way, despite the pandemic. This event is a small way to honor the brave men and women who put their lives on the line in emergency situations, each and every day.”
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter, Alderman Nick Palumbo and Alderman Kurtis Purtee attended the event and helped serve meals to local first responders. The popular annual event attracted police officers, firefighters and paramedics from across Chatham County and the surrounding area.
“It seems that the only time a firefighter is appreciated is when something bad happens,” said Deputy Fire Chief Keith Hardin of Chatham Emergency Services. “It’s nice to be recognized for just doing our jobs. Thank you to Harris Lowry Manton LLP for your appreciation.”
The event, which took place on Chatham County’s official First Responder Appreciation Day, included free hamburgers and BBQ pork sandwiches catered by Chef Kirk Blaine and complimentary giveaways for all first responders, including t-shirts, face masks and items donated by Byrd Cookie Company, Nine Line and other local companies.
