October 1, 2021 - Oliver Maner LLP bolstered its reputation further as Best Lawyers, the nation’s top peer-reviewed lawyer ranking service, revealing several of the firm’s attorneys garnered recognition in its annual listings.
Oct. 1 - Savannah’s Oliver Maner Recognized With Top Rankings On “The Best Lawyers In America” Listings for 2022
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
Lee A. Summerford was named a “Lawyer of the Year” in the tax law category for the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Summerford’s been previously honored by the publication, named Lawyer of the Year for Trusts and Estates in 2016. He’s been recognized as one of the “Best Lawyers in America” since 2003.
Essentially the top accolade bestowed by the publication, “Lawyer of the Year” honors are awarded to just one lawyer per practice area in each region. The winners are selected from more than 10.8 million evaluations submitted by peers across the U.S., accounting for approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice across the country.
Oliver Maner’s had at least one attorney honored as “Lawyer of the Year” every year since 2012. Seven of the firm’s attorneys have been honored during that time, with four earning recognition more than once during that span.
Best Lawyers also recognized David Bobo Mullens, III and I. William Drought, III as part of 2022’s list of “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.”
Mullins specializes in commercial and personal injury litigation for plaintiffs while Drought focuses on medical malpractice law for defendants. Another peer-reviewed honor, it marks the second consecutive year the pair has been given the honor.
In all, Oliver Maner boasts 11 attorneys on this year’s “Best Lawyers in America” list, including: William P. Franklin, Jr., David H. Dickey, I. Gregory Hodges, Robert W. Schivera, Patrick T. O’Connor, James P. Gerard, Patricia T. Paul, Timothy D. Roberts, Summerford, Andrew M. Wilkes, and William J. Hunter.
The 2022 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America” recognizes the professional excellence of more than 66,000 lawyers in 147 practice areas, including 5,846 “Lawyer of the Year” honors awarded to 5,842 lawyers. The firm’s been represented on the list since 1989 with many of those named above multiple-time awardees.
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.
For more information, call (912) 236-3311 or visit www.olivermaner.com.
