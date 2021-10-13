October 13, 2021 - The Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after two separate, unrelated incidents occurred at the facility over past week.
Most recently, a shooting occurred the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the complex parking lot, resulting in the death of Rajah Young, 27, and arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Mario Wallace.
County officials have announced that they will be working to develop more stringent security measures for the facility in the coming days.
